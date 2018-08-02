Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DSW Inc. (DSW)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. DSW comprises approximately 3.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSW were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DSW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,981,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DSW by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,707,000 after buying an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DSW by 45.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,575,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 491,204 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of DSW by 5,644.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,301,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,278,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DSW by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,192,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSW traded down $0.05, reaching $27.38, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. DSW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DSW Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSW shares. Standpoint Research downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised DSW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

DSW Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

