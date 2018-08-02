Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $547,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,885 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

