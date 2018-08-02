Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,563. Papa Murphy’s has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Earnings History for Papa Murphy`s (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply