Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,563. Papa Murphy’s has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Papa Murphy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.