Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stake Decreased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 128.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 12,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

Palo Alto Networks opened at $200.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.79 million. research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.77, for a total transaction of $229,020.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,085.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $419,884.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,975,067.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and sold 168,195 shares valued at $34,488,581. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.