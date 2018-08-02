Palladium Partners LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 197,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.41.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

