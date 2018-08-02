Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2,983.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,984 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF opened at $28.43 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

