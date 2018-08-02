Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,015. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXFD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

