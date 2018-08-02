Otonomy (OTIC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 50.1457754683239 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

OTIC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 77,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,888. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,316.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

