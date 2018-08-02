Oshkosh (OSK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

Oshkosh traded up $0.76, reaching $72.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 960,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,705. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Oshkosh has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 676.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

