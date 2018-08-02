ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4,111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 684,606 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of ORBCOMM worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

