Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.27

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 41016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 204.00%. equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

