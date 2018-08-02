Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Opus Bank posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Hovde Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Opus Bank traded up $0.25, reaching $28.60, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 108,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,724. The firm has a market cap of $970.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.93. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after buying an additional 321,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

