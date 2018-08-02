Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7351908635393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.02, reaching $2.11, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 210,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,552. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 million. research analysts anticipate that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

