Omnicell (OMCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “While, Omnicell’s second-quarter 2018 performance was impressive with both earnings and revenues remaining ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the dull show within its medication adherence business impacted by unfavorable timing of large robot sales, raises concern. This apart, increasing operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line for Omnicell. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might adversely affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. Tough competitive landscape also acts as a dampener. On a positive note, we are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain from recent launches, strategic partnerships and digital transformation. Its recent product launches include the XR2 pharmacy robot and the IVX Workflow. Over the past three months, Omnicell’s shares have been outperforming the industry.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Omnicell traded up $0.35, hitting $58.90, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,672. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $76,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $613,730.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,770.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,583 shares of company stock worth $4,187,064 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

