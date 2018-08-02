Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.34

Press coverage about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8176357223478 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at $67.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $27,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,016,106.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $1,691,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,740 shares of company stock worth $114,002,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

