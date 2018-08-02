Office Depot (ODP) Given News Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Office Depot earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8943620530049 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Office Depot traded down $0.02, hitting $2.42, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 72,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Office Depot has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In related news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

