Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) vs. Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Head-To-Head Review

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE: OZM) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

16.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 3.41% -222.73% 18.01% Hamilton Lane 7.11% 78.74% 31.78%

Risk & Volatility

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $858.34 million 1.16 $21.07 million $0.51 3.94 Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 9.78 $17.34 million $1.64 29.80

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.74%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.