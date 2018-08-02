Obseva (OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OBSV. ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Obseva traded up $1.16, reaching $14.45, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,388. Obseva has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $492.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). research analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Obseva during the first quarter worth $64,096,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Obseva by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Obseva by 39.7% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC increased its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the first quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Obseva by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,966 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

