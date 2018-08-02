Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners traded up $0.29, reaching $20.37, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,748. The firm has a market cap of $544.41 million and a P/E ratio of 47.37. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,489.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 441,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.