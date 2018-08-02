Nyancoin (NYAN) Market Cap Tops $355,281.00

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Nyancoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Nyancoin has a market cap of $355,281.00 and $62.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nyancoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007403 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000875 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nyancoin

Nyancoin (CRYPTO:NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info . Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

