Nxt One Day Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. Nxt has a market capitalization of $88.16 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00087374 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029187 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00121823 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00044238 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035207 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001351 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, HitBTC, SouthXchange and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

