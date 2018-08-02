Nvwm LLC Has $442,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 103,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down $0.76, reaching $43.70, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,758,797. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.