Nvwm LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,294,000 after buying an additional 3,306,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,223,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,108 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,222,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of Delta Air Lines traded up $0.06, hitting $53.65, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,756. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,493. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

