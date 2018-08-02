Nvwm LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

CWB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 5,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,612. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

