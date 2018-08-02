NutriSystem (NTRI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NutriSystem earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.532921447992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NutriSystem traded up $0.20, hitting $38.50, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,211. NutriSystem has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NutriSystem will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

NTRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price target on NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

