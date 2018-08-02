NutriSystem (NTRI) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NutriSystem traded up $0.25, hitting $38.55, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,211. NutriSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. NutriSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1,160.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NutriSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.