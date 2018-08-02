NutriSystem Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NTRI)

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of NutriSystem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 target price on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRI opened at $38.30 on Thursday. NutriSystem has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,734,000 after purchasing an additional 252,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237,914 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1,457.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter.

In other NutriSystem news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.