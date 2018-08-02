NTN Buzztime (NTN) Issues Earnings Results

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, reports. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.

Shares of NTN Buzztime traded down $0.12, hitting $4.44, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTN Buzztime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

