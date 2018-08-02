Novocure Ltd (NVCR) CFO Sells $43,447.41 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $43,447.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Friday, July 27th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,200,463.16.

On Friday, May 11th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 9,393 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $281,883.93.

On Monday, May 14th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 30,470 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $915,318.80.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 378,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,017. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 3.11. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,093,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,823,000 after purchasing an additional 343,756 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,107,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 928,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 395,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.80 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.