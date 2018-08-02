Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas traded down $0.06, hitting $3.63, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 54,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,757. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.