Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.57 ($73.61).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €55.15 ($64.88) on Thursday. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €40.10 ($47.18) and a twelve month high of €65.95 ($77.59).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

