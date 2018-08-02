Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Societe Generale set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.43 ($73.45).

ETR NOEJ opened at €53.25 ($62.65) on Tuesday. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €40.10 ($47.18) and a fifty-two week high of €65.95 ($77.59).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

