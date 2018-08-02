Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSF. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Non-Standard Finance opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Non-Standard Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

In related news, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner bought 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,541.32).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the consumer credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans in the home credit market; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

