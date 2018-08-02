Nomura (NMR) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of Nomura from a buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura traded up $0.04, hitting $4.71, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,766. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.