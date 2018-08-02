Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Short Interest Down 57.5% in July

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,993 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 29th total of 604,037 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nomad Foods opened at $18.96 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.
