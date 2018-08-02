Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Short Interest Down 57.5% in July

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,993 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 29th total of 604,037 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nomad Foods opened at $18.96 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 127,056 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $3,318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 48.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.