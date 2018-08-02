NMI (NMIH) Releases Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, reports. NMI had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 830,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.96. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Mathis sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $331,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,408 shares of company stock worth $3,714,095 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

