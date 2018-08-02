Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Washington Prime Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 614,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 252,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 433,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of Washington Prime Group opened at $7.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.