Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of XL Group Ltd (XL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in XL Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,402,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of XL Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 521,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,034,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,050,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Group stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. XL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). XL Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. sell-side analysts predict that XL Group Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. XL Group’s payout ratio is currently -43.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.66.

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

