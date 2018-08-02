NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NGL Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.917650774391 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGL. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners traded up $0.35, reaching $12.85, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 26,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,179. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -229.41%.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $301,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 95,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $1,225,029.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

