NextEra Energy (NEE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

NextEra Energy opened at $167.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $144.70 and a one year high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

