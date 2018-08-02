NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,026,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 311,067 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 309,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

Shares of NEE opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $144.70 and a one year high of $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In related news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $1,787,353.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

