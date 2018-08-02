Next Fifteen Communications Group (NFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 523 ($6.87) on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 351.25 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.04).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

