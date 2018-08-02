Nexo Price Tops $0.0806 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $45.13 million and $414,569.00 worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003556 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00381920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00180139 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00023581 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,010 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.