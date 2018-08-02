News Corp Class B (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. News Corp Class B had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NWS opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. News Corp Class B has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News Corp Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

About News Corp Class B

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

