Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 92,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 88,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 76,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $205.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.48.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple opened at $201.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The company has a market cap of $965.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 21.98%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

