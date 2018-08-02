Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,540 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.82% of Newpark Resources worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 571,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Newpark Resources news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 313,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

