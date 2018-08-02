Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Holdings Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,822 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $44,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

Shares of Newell Brands opened at $26.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

