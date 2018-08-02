New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Position Trimmed by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in New York Times Co Class A were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times Co Class A by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,604,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,903 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times Co Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,446,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in New York Times Co Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,555,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in New York Times Co Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,845,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New York Times Co Class A by 10,271.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times Co Class A alerts:

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,753,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,046,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,073,153 shares of company stock valued at $143,960,269. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A opened at $24.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. New York Times Co Class A has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. New York Times Co Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. New York Times Co Class A’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

New York Times Co Class A Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.