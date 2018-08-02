New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $81,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,452 shares of company stock valued at $46,154,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.97.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical traded down $1.96, hitting $514.33, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 3,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,020. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.89 and a 1 year high of $539.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.