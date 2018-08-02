New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 56,610 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,103,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $68,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,292,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,912,000 after buying an additional 8,510,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,730,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,797,000 after buying an additional 784,825 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,564,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,345,000 after buying an additional 1,951,777 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,315,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,739,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after buying an additional 888,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $50,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $931,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,542 shares of company stock worth $6,233,305. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of Boston Scientific traded down $0.35, hitting $33.04, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 69,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

